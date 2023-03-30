Isolated showers & storms to pop-up this afternoon | 3/30 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We are waking up to much warmer temperatures than this time yesterday, though we won’t get too much higher than this as overcast conditions will dominate the skies today. Even with breezy southerly winds at 15-25 mph, highs will only top out in the mid/upper 60s and low 70s. These southerly winds will help in bringing moisture into Texoma from the Gulf of Mexico. This moisture will aid in the development of isolated-to-scattered showers and a few storms. Timing of the rain is expected to start up just after midday, and be on/off in coverage throughout the rest of the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours.

There will be a chance for strong-to-severe weather with any storms that develop, but it is a big “IF” because there will be a stable layer of air in place today and tonight, limiting the development of storms if they aren’t able to break through the cap. Storm threats, if they develop, will be large hail up to the size of golf balls and a brief spin-up tornado or two.

A break in the activity is expected during the nighttime hours, but a few showers and storms could develop early tomorrow morning as the dryline/cold front systems roll through Texoma, though coverage looks to be regulated to counties east of I-44. Temperatures won’t decrease much, falling down to the low 60s and upper 50s with winds still out of the south at 15-20 mph.

Very dry air funnels in across Texoma behind the cold front tomorrow, clearing the skies along with it. Strong winds will also be ushered in out of the west at 20-30 mph, with wind gusts between 40-50 mph throughout the entire day tomorrow. This combined with above-average temperatures in the mid/upper 70s will lead to some of the worst fire weather conditions we’ve seen in a while, with western counties under an extreme fire risk. Red Flag Warnings, Fire Weather Watches, and Wind Advisories have already been issued in anticipation ahead of tomorrow for most of our viewing area. Given the conditions, any fires that develop could spread rapidly and outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

A brief cold front will descend on Saturday, cooling us down to the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Skies will generally be sunny though there will be some clouds present. Winds will be out of the north/south at 10-15 mph.

Temperatures will rise back into the upper 70s on Sunday with returning winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. A couple isolated rain showers will be possible, but most will be dry as elevated fire weather conditions look to re-emerge out west.

Highs on Monday are expected to soar into the upper 80s and low 90s, increasing the fire danger to near-critical conditions thanks to breezy winds out of the south at 10-20 mph and mostly sunny skies. The fire danger will reach a critical risk on Tuesday with stronger winds out of the south at 15-25 mph. A cooldown back to near-average temperatures in the low/mid 70s will arrive on Wednesday along with partly cloudy skies.

