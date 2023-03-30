IT’S HERE! The STORMHUNTER will be unveiled Friday at the Apache Casino Hotel

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The time has finally come for us to unveil the Stormhunter!

We have been telling you for months it was coming and now it is finally here.

On Friday, March 31, we will be doing an all day event with the Apache Casino Hotel from 11-7.

The entire First Alert 7 Weather Team will be there from 2-7 p.m. including doing all of our weather hits from the event.

Come see us and come see the Stormhunter and let us show you how we are going to use the most technologically advanced chase truck in the area to keep you and your family safe.

