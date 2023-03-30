Lawton Public Library hosting tiny art show, money smart week, and more in April

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A book sale, an art show, and a week dedicated to tips on how to handle your money are just a few of the things happening at the Lawton Public Library during April.

7News spoke with Tanya Organ, the Community Engagement Librarian for the Lawton Public Library, about their list of events for April.

The Friends of the Lawton Public Library are hosting their annual book sale from Thursday, March 30, to Sunday, April 2, on the east side of the Central Plaza.

They’ll be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

During National Library Week, April 24 - April 29, the library will host their Tiny Art Show. Beginning April 1, community members can pick up a tiny art kit while supplies last from the library to construct their art piece.

The rules are simple: create a masterpiece using the tiny art kit, plus any additional materials at home, and turn it in before Saturday, April 22. This event is for ages 12+.

During Money Smart Week, April 15 - April 21, the library will host two different lunch & learn events.

From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, the Comanche County OSU Extension will join them and discuss personal finance. Free lunch is available to the first 22 participants who show up. This event is for ages 16+.

From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, Fort Sill Credit Union will join them and cover how to maintain a budget. Free lunch is available to the first 22 participants who show up. This event is for ages 16+.

For more information and a complete list of events, you can visit the Lawton Public Library website here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.