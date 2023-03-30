Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Order of the Purple Heart donates money to several charitable organizations

The Lawton chapter of the Order of the Purple Heart donated checks to six different charities...
The Lawton chapter of the Order of the Purple Heart donated checks to six different charities on Thursday morning.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton chapter of the Order of the Purple Heart donated checks to six different charities on Thursday morning.

The ceremony took place at the Veterans Center off of Flower Mound Road in Lawton.

Representatives from the Lawton Food Bank, Ft Sill USO, DAV Chapter 56, Airport Military Welcome Center, the Reboot Program, and the ODVA Veterans Home were in attendance to receive the presented checks.

An official with the organization said raising the money for these donations has been a struggle the past few years due to COVID and not having enough staff to host their usual golf tournament.

But that didn’t stop them!

To ensure they had the funds to donate to those organizations they sent out around 700 different letters to various businesses and organizations.

“This feels wonderful after weeks and months of hard work and begging people for money,” Brent Dwyer of the Lawton Military Order of the Purple Heart said. “It makes us feel like Santa Claus and we’re very heartened. This is why we do it; to help others and it’s always better to give than to receive.”

Dwyer said he’d like to see everybody take a moment and think of those less fortunate than themselves and strive to give back to their community.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former secretary of a church in Duncan is facing an embezzlement charge for allegedly...
Former Duncan church secretary charged with embezzlement
Marlow shooting left one injured and one dead, according to the Stephens County Sheriff's office.
UPDATE: Details of weekend Marlow shooting released by sheriff
Two teenagers were arrested in Maryland after a failed carjacking at an area gas station.
Carjackers caught after unable to drive vehicle with manual transmission, police say
Emergency crews were called to the Lawton Correctional Facility for reports of an unresponsive...
Ambulance transports patient from LCF
Warming trend begins today with return of southerly winds | 3/29 AM
Warming trend begins today with return of southerly winds | 3/29 AM

Latest News

Hines, who tried to end his own life in 2000, said the best way to approach suicide prevention...
Motivational speaker comes to Duncan to spread suicide prevention message
Then, demolition is set to take place within 90 days of April 3.
City of Lawton preparing to demolish old police station
She started her storied career as a kindergarten teacher and speech therapist and is currently...
Cyril teacher celebrates 50 years
The event will happen in April at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium parking lot.
City of Lawton preparing for yearly ‘Trash Off’ event