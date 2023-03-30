Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Police: Man with disabilities assaulted by two teens on camera

Shocking Facebook video captured a disabled man getting attacked by two teens in Wisconsin.
By Rachael Perry
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) – Shocking video out of Wisconsin shows a man with a disability hit over and over again by two teens.

The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Titania McGee said the victim, wearing black in the video, is her older brother Jermaine.

“I guess they just took him over there and started beating him,” she said.

McGee first saw the video of the attack on her brother a few days ago.

“Want to fight, want to cry, want to hurt… but I did the right thing and I reached out to the police,” she said. “My heart hurt like now I gotta send my brother away.”

Titania McGee said her brother was hit by a car, which left him disabled. She said he had to have brain surgery and have some of his brain removed.

Titania McGee said her brother is often seen walking around town, sometimes asking people for 50 cents or a cigarette.

“I know my brother don’t mean no harm, like, he wouldn’t hurt nobody, everybody know that,” she said. “He might scare some people but he would never hurt nobody, harm nobody in no kind of way.”

The Beloit Police Department made a post about the attack on Facebook. They know Jermaine McGee is a nice person dealing with some mental disabilities.

Police also said they also know the suspects and were able to take them into custody.

Titania McGee said she’s afraid the suspects will get off with just a slap on the wrist.

The City of Beloit also acknowledged it had seen the video. They promised to prosecute the two suspects and thanked whoever posted the video for helping to “drive crime down.”

