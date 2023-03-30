Rep. Frank Lucas, Altus Chamber of Commerce meet in Washington

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Congressman Frank Lucas recently welcomed members of the Altus Chamber of Commerce to Washington.

Lucas said he enjoyed the meeting and they had a conversation about the strong partnership Altus’ Chamber of Commerce continues to foster with Altus Air Force Base.

“Altus Air Force Base goes above and beyond training Airmen and women for their next mission,” Lucas said. “Oklahoma’s military bases play a crucial role in our nation’s readiness and Altus Air Force Base’s role in maintaining the C-17, the KC-135 and the KC-46 continues to exceed expectations,” Lucas continued. “I look forward to continuing to support the 97th Air Mobility Wing and the Altus Chamber of Commerce and the community leaders that make Altus and Southwest Oklahoma a great place to live.”

Dr. Joe Leverett, Chairman of the Altus Military Affairs Committee, said Lucas is an “unwavering partner” who always keeps the community and base top of mind.

