Texas Rangers confirm investigation on Olney infant death
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Rangers are confirmed to be investigating an 8-month-old that died on Wednesday, March 29.
According to DPS Dan Buesing, the Texas Rangers are investigating and confirmed that the infant was transported to Olney Hamilton Hospital and was pronounced dead.
An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death.
