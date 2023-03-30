Warmer and windy conditions return

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good afternoon Texoma!

This afternoon we have low chances for severe storms through the overnight period and into early Friday morning. The reason the chances are so low is due to the fact that there is a stable layer of air that is in place tonight, which will limit storm developments.

As we head into tomorrow, we will have sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. The main threat will be fire danger with gusty winds blowing from the west at 20 to 30 mph, so hold onto your hats!

Heading into your weekend, we will continue to have mostly sunny skies with highs near the low 70s. Winds will be sustained as they will be blowing from the north at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of isolated showers. We will see highs in the upper 70s with winds blowing from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Some gusts will reach the low 30s.

The start of the work week looks great! Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty at points as some gusts will be in the upper 30s. Winds will be blowing from the south west at 10 to 20 mph.

Jaden Knowles

