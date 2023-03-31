Apache Casino Hotel hosts Esports tournament

Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

By Alexis Young
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re into videogames and want to have a chance at winning thousands of dollars, then you’ll want to head down to the Apache Casino Hotel.

The casino is hosting an Esports tournament with over $10,000 dollars on the line. Participants are able to sign up and play games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, NBA 2K, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and Volorant.

Call of duty will host a four on four tournament with a grand prize of $5,000. Super Smash Bros will have a one on one with a $1,000 pot bonus, and Valorant will host a five on five with a cash prized of $1,000. PC’s will be provided.

Side tournaments for smaller cash prizes will also take place.

If you’re interested in attending, Esports is offering $30 Champian passes which includes entry into every standard tournament and quest with cash or merch prizes, a $20 Adventurer Pass to play for fun and earn guaranteed prizes, and a $5 Spectator pass will be available but do not include any game-time. If you’re interested just go to https://allin.uea.gg

Esports said they encourage cosplayers to dress up as their favorite characters, as merchandise from top shows like Pokemon will also be offered.

