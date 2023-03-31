Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: American Staffordshire Terrier Mix

By Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so as always, 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a one-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who was turned in as a stray. She will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, April 1.

Their Two Hearts Adoption event, where all adoptions are $20, will also be held on Saturday, April 1. During the event, the MacArthur Archery Club will be in attendance selling meat sticks as a fundraiser for their trip to nationals.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Furry Friend Friday: American Staffordshire Terrier Mix
