Furry Friend Friday: American Staffordshire Terrier Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so as always, 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a one-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who was turned in as a stray. She will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, April 1.

Their Two Hearts Adoption event, where all adoptions are $20, will also be held on Saturday, April 1. During the event, the MacArthur Archery Club will be in attendance selling meat sticks as a fundraiser for their trip to nationals.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

