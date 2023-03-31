Great Plains Coliseum hosts Lawton Xtreme Bulls

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s time to grab those cowboy and cowgirl hats, because the Lawton Xtreme Bulls is back!

March 31st and April 1st, The Great Plains Coliseum will hold their sixth annual bull race. The race will feature over 100 bull riders, and will provide a family fun atmosphere. The Event will take place from 1 to 7pm both nights.

The Liberty National Bank Junior Bull Riding presented by On-Point Construction Management will highlight some of the top up-and-coming bull riders from around Oklahoma.

The All American Car Wash will also give away one month of free washes to the first 750 people inside the doors.

Tickets start at $20, and can be purchased on stubwire.com, by visiting Crutcher’s Western Wear, or by calling the Coliseum Box Office at 580-357-1483.

