Fort Sill Retirees honored in ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill held a retirement Ceremony to say a final farewell to soldiers and staff members.

The ceremony was held at Cache Creek Chapel Friday afternoon.

One soldier’s family said they can’t waiting to spend more time with their father now he’s retired.

Lt. Colonel David James said it will be hard now to find something to wear, because putting on his uniform is what he is use to. He described retirement as bitter sweet.

“Happy, sad, a whole bunch of emotions.. bitter sweet. That’s what we said earlier, bitter sweet,” James said.

To all the soldiers who retired Friday, all of us at 7News wish you luck in your future endeavors. We also thank you for your service.

