Great start to your weekend

We are looking at mostly sunny skies once again today. We will have much calmer winds compared to yesterday as they will be blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will see slightly cooler temperatures as a weak cold front made its way through last night. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overall, today will be a great day to go outside and enjoy!

Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies with a low chance of isolated showers and storms. We will most likely see storms along Highway 81 in the afternoon. Some rain showers can produce lightning and a rumble of thunder, but nothing severe. Winds will be gusty at times, blowing from the south at 10-20 mph. We will see highs in the upper 70s.

The start of the work week looks great! Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty at points as some gusts will be in the upper 30s. Winds will be blowing from the south west at 10 to 15 mph.

We will continue the trend with warmer temperatures for your Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s once again with mostly sunny skies throughout your day. Winds will be gusty once again, similar to Friday. Gusts will be in the upper 40s to lower 50! With these conditions, it gives us an extreme risk for fire danger.

Have a great weekend! Jaden Knowles

