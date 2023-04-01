A great weekend ahead | 3/31PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thankfully overnight winds are going to be much lighter compared to what they were today. We’re looking at winds around 5 to 10mph overnight shifting to the north. Temperatures tomorrow morning will drop into the low to mid 40s for all locations.

Saturday is going to remain precipitation free with mostly sunny skies north but mostly cloudy skies south. Winds will be light all day long at 5 to 15mph shifting from north to south. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday will be warm all across Texoma with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds all day long with very low chances for rain. Some rain showers could produce lighting and rumbles of thunder but no severe weather is expected. The best chance for showers and storms will be counties along highway-81. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Monday is the warmest day across the 7-day forecast with high temperatures soaring into the upper 80s with the majority of locations having a good shot at reaching 90 degrees. Skies will remain mostly sunny with breezy southwest winds at 10 to 20mph.

Tuesday will be very similar to the weather conditions we saw today: blowing dust, critical/extreme fire danger with relative humidity as low as 10 percent, strong south winds and mostly sunny skies. The winds on Tuesday will be out of the west sustained at 20 to 30mph. Anticipated wind gusts as high as 50mph. Highs will remain in the mid 80s.

A cold front will come through Tuesday night cooling things off for Wednesday. Highs will drop into the mid 60s. Look for mostly cloudy skies and light winds.

At this time, there does not appear to be another system that will lead to active weather later in the week! With that said the next chance for rain appears to be Thursday and Friday of next week with widespread rain showers.

Have a great weekend! LW

