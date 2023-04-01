Storms roll through Texoma tomorrow afternoon | 4/1 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Today has been a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and warm, but strong to severe storms will be possible in the afternoon. The storms will start around noon tomorrow, and will go until 6pm at night. The biggest threat with these storms will be up to golf ball sized hail and wind speeds up to 60 mph. Tornado chances are very low with this system in Texoma, but a spin-up can not be ruled out. The storms will be most likely south of the red river, but the storms will be possible as far north as the Lawton metro area.

After storms on Sunday, the week ahead looks to be a great week to enjoy. Monday temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s. This is well above the average of the low 70s in Texoma this time of year. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the SW at 10 to 20 mph. Fire conditions will also be near-critical in the afternoon hours. Tuesday temperatures will reach the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be very dry and windy, which will result in an extreme fire risk.

Wednesday a cold front arrives in Texoma, and it will bring temperatures back to the 60s for the remainder of the week. Conditions will be dry until Friday night, and then scattered showers will be roll into the area and stick around through Saturday morning.

Have a great Sunday, and stay weather aware! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.