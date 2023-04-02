Comanche County Memorial Hospital celebrates Easter with employees

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Comanche County Memorial Hospital celebrated Easter early on Saturday with employee’s and their families.

This was the hospital’s second year hosting an Easter egg hunt for employees to bring their children and grandchildren.

There were also local vendors that came out to enjoyed the fun.

Kids were able to get face paintings, snow cones and cotton candy.

Chief nursing officer Melissa Avillar said the employees are like family and it’s important to spend time together outside of the work environment.

“ We wanted to be able to create a safe environment for our employees to come and bring their kids and know that the environment will be safe, the candy they receive will be safe, and so we just want to provide employee engagement and have somewhere safe for them to go,” Avillar said.

Alvillar said the event is growing and she bought up to 5000 eggs for the kids to find.

Kids were also broken up into age groups as a way to ensure safety and fairness throughout the hunt.

