Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Comanche County Memorial Hospital celebrates Easter with employees

This was the hospital's second year hosting an Easter egg hunt for employees.
By Amaya Ward and Destany Fuller
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Comanche County Memorial Hospital celebrated Easter early on Saturday with employee’s and their families.

This was the hospital’s second year hosting an Easter egg hunt for employees to bring their children and grandchildren.

There were also local vendors that came out to enjoyed the fun.

Kids were able to get face paintings, snow cones and cotton candy.

Chief nursing officer Melissa Avillar said the employees are like family and it’s important to spend time together outside of the work environment.

“ We wanted to be able to create a safe environment for our employees to come and bring their kids and know that the environment will be safe, the candy they receive will be safe, and so we just want to provide employee engagement and have somewhere safe for them to go,” Avillar said.

Alvillar said the event is growing and she bought up to 5000 eggs for the kids to find.

Kids were also broken up into age groups as a way to ensure safety and fairness throughout the hunt.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Mountain Open dart tournament is hosting competitors from all over, this weekend.
Local teenager competes in adult dart competition
The ceremony was held at Cache Creek Chapel Friday afternoon.
Fort Sill Retirees honored in ceremony
Strong to severe storms are possible tomorrow afternoon
Storms roll through Texoma tomorrow afternoon | 4/1 PM
Lawton police responded to a disturbance with "shots" fired call
Police investigate shooting in West Lawton
Lisa John was the first reporter/anchor at KSWO.
70th Anniversary: Remembering KSWO’s first female reporter/anchor

Latest News

The Regional will feature teams from Lawton High, Eisenhower, Altus, and the Lawton Academy of...
Lawton Public Schools hosts Regional Chess Championship
Lawton police responded to a disturbance with "shots" fired call
Police investigate shooting in West Lawton
The Wichita Mountain Open dart tournament is hosting competitors from all over, this weekend.
Local teenager competes in adult dart competition
Strong to severe storms are possible tomorrow afternoon
Storms roll through Texoma tomorrow afternoon | 4/1 PM