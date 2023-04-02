Expert Connections
Lawton Heritage Association hosts community Easter party

By Destany Fuller
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Easter bunny spread lots of cheer today at the historic Mattie Beal home on Sunday.

The Lawton Heritage association held an Easter party at the home for the community to enjoy.

A few families came out to the home, where they were able to participate in a variety of activities.

The association’s treasurer, Mary Jane Jones said using the home is an important way to keep history alive.

“ It’s just been here since the beginning of Lawton and there’s not really another house like this in Lawton. We just feel like it’s important to keep that alive and just the history of Lawton,” Jones said.

If you weren’t able to make it, there were craft stations, balloon animals and plenty of photo-ops with the Easter bunny.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

