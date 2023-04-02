Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Local teenager competes in adult dart competition

The Lawton/Ft. Sill Dart Association is hosting the tournament, which featured some tight competition.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dart players from across the country gathered for a little competition on Saturday.

The Wichita Mountain Open dart tournament is hosting competitors for the weekend. The Lawton/Ft. Sill Dart Association is holding the event itself, which featured some tight competition.

One competitor is 14-year-old Coby Chrisman, who travels across the country playing in adult tournaments. He shared how he got his start.

”I practice 5 to 7 hours a day,” he said.

He added that his father encouraged him to try the sport.

“5 years ago he got me into darts out on steel-tip board out in the garage, and said ‘throw a few’ and I just kind of picked it up from there,” Chrisman said.

After this tournament, Chrisman will go to North Carolina to play in the ADO World Masters Youth Championship. If he places in the competition, he’ll get an invite to compete in the Netherlands.

He’s currently ranked in the top 100 in the nation.

