Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Officials: Jogger injured in cow attack, owner faces possible charges

Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.
Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.(Farmington Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A jogger in Maine was injured after she was attacked by a cow, according to officials.

According to the Farmington Police Department, a 43-year-old jogger was preparing to run on the Whistle Stop Trail in West Farmington on Friday, when she was attacked by a male bovine.

Officials said the woman was lifted up by the animal’s horns, but she was able to escape into the nearby tree line.

According to police, the woman suffered a small laceration in the attack that required stitches. She did not have to be taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Police said they contacted the cow’s owner, who later arrived to secure the cow along with a pig.

Officials withheld the owner’s identity pending potential charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police responded to a disturbance with "shots" fired call
Police investigate shooting in West Lawton
The Wichita Mountain Open dart tournament is hosting competitors from all over, this weekend.
Local teenager competes in adult dart competition
The ceremony was held at Cache Creek Chapel Friday afternoon.
Fort Sill Retirees honored in ceremony
Strong to severe storms are possible tomorrow afternoon
Storms roll through Texoma tomorrow afternoon | 4/1 PM
Lisa John was the first reporter/anchor at KSWO.
70th Anniversary: Remembering KSWO’s first female reporter/anchor

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
32 dead as tornadoes torment from Arkansas to Delaware
At least 32 dead after large tornadoes tear through the South and Midwest over the weekend.
Weekend destruction as weather threat continues
Warm weather to begin the week, then a cold front moves through on Wednesday
Warm start to the week with fire danger Monday and Tuesday | 4/2 PM
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds up the championship trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU wins first NCAA championship, beating Iowa 102-85
A few families came out to the home, where they were able to participate in a variety of...
Lawton Heritage Association hosts community Easter party