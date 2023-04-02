Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police investigate shooting in West Lawton

Lawton police responded to a disturbance with "shots" fired call
Lawton police responded to a disturbance with "shots" fired call(KSWO)
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police said they are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

According to officials, they responded to a disturbance where shots were fired at 120 NW 44th street at 4:45 a.m.

Detectives said they are currently investigating the scene and have not released any victim or suspect information.

They ask the public to contact them if they have any information in regard to this shooting.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Mountain Open dart tournament is hosting competitors from all over, this weekend.
Local teenager competes in adult dart competition
The ceremony was held at Cache Creek Chapel Friday afternoon.
Fort Sill Retirees honored in ceremony
Strong to severe storms are possible tomorrow afternoon
Storms roll through Texoma tomorrow afternoon | 4/1 PM
Lisa John was the first reporter/anchor at KSWO.
70th Anniversary: Remembering KSWO’s first female reporter/anchor
Community Partners: GPTC
‘I’m part of the family’: former KSWO employee reflects on journey after station

Latest News

The Wichita Mountain Open dart tournament is hosting competitors from all over, this weekend.
Local teenager competes in adult dart competition
Strong to severe storms are possible tomorrow afternoon
Storms roll through Texoma tomorrow afternoon | 4/1 PM
Thankfully winds this weekend are going to be much lighter compared to what they were today!
A great weekend ahead | 3/31PM
The ceremony was held at Cache Creek Chapel Friday afternoon.
Fort Sill Retirees honored in ceremony