Police investigate shooting in West Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police said they are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

According to officials, they responded to a disturbance where shots were fired at 120 NW 44th street at 4:45 a.m.

Detectives said they are currently investigating the scene and have not released any victim or suspect information.

They ask the public to contact them if they have any information in regard to this shooting.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.