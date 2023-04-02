Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma!

Today we will have partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms are possible through the late morning hours while the severe threat will be in the early afternoon hours. The main threat with these storms is golf ball sized hail and damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph. We will see highs in the upper 70s, with winds blowing from the south west at 15 to 25 mph.

The start of the work week looks great! We will start in the lower 50s as you start your commute to work. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty at points as some gusts will be in the upper 30s. Winds will be blowing from the south west at 10 to 20 mph.

We will continue the trend with warmer temperatures for your Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s once again with mostly sunny skies throughout your day. Winds will be gusty, similar to last Friday. Gusts will be in the upper 40s to lower 50! With these conditions, it gives us an extreme risk for fire danger. Be mindful while using any fire this day!

We will see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday as we will start in the lower 40s for your morning. We will climb into the lower 70s, with winds blowing from the north west at 10 to 15 mph.

Have a great weekend! Jaden Knowles

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.