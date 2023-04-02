Warm start to the week with fire danger Monday and Tuesday | 4/2 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! The start to the week is going to be great with warm temperatures. Morning low temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 50s, and then temperatures in the afternoon will skyrocket to the upper 80s. This is well above average for this time of year. We will also have dry air out in far western Texoma, so fire danger will be a concern tomorrow. Skies will be mostly sunny with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday will be just as warm with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. While temperatures will be similar to Monday, the air will be considerably drier, and winds will be much stronger. This will lead to extreme fire danger across all Texoma as fire will spread rapidly.

A cold front will roll through Texoma on Wednesday, and this will bring a cooler end to the week. The timing of the cold front is still up in the air. If the cold front is faster moving, temperatures will only reach the upper 60s. If the cold front is slower moving, temperatures will reach the 80s. We will iron out those details as we move closer to Wednesday.

Thursday temperatures will be in the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies. Friday temperatures will remain in the 60s, but rain chances return. Showers look to remain light and isolated. Saturday temperatures will climb back to the low 70s, but scattered rain chances will hang around all day as well.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

