Altus City Council discussing several topics Tuesday

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus City councilmembers are holding their regular council meeting Tuesday and there’s a few items on the agenda that you should keep an eye out for.

Council is set to consider the selection of a Vice-Mayor.

If they decide to approve the ordinance, a vice-mayor would be selected for a two-year term in accordance with the city’s charter.

There’s also a few business items, to include the design and construction of an outdoor swimming pool for over $2 million.

Plus, council will decide whether or not to award a bid to an Edmond-based construction company to design and build a downtown plaza for nearly $1.2 million.

City Council will also discuss hiring a Lawton company to replace the Altus Library’s heating and air equipment for nearly $200,000.

The regular council meeting happens at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers on South Main street.

