Altus vets invited to PACT Act Resource Fair on April 19

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma City VA will be in Altus later this month for an Altus PACT Act Resource Fair.

Officials will hold the event at the Southwest Tech Center located at 711 W. Tamarack Road.

The event will happen from 3-7 p.m. on April 19.

Officials say they will be providing toxic exposure screening, allowing veterans to meet their local providers, enrolling veterans in healthcare, filing service connected claims and more.

