Altus vets invited to PACT Act Resource Fair on April 19

The event will happen from 3-7 p.m. on April 19.
The event will happen from 3-7 p.m. on April 19.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma City VA will be in Altus later this month for an Altus PACT Act Resource Fair.

Officials will hold the event at the Southwest Tech Center located at 711 W. Tamarack Road.

Officials say they will be providing toxic exposure screening, allowing veterans to meet their local providers, enrolling veterans in healthcare, filing service connected claims and more.

