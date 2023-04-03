Cache Public Schools files lawsuit against assessor, others for over valuation error

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - We have new updates on Cache Public School budget issues

You might remember the school district was millions of dollars in the red after a reported error in their tax valuation.

PREVIOUS STORY | Cache schools lose millions over county mistake

Now, they have filed a negligence lawsuit and on Monday Comanche County commissioners approved hiring an outside law firm to represent the county’s treasurer and equalization board, but not the assessor’s office who made the error.

The school district says a $3.3 million tax revenue error was made by the Comanche County Assessor, treasurer and equalization board.

Cache voters passed a $35 million bond package to expand the middle school and create new parking, but once construction began, that’s when the school district says they heard back from the county about the assessment.

The commissioners office has chosen Collins, Zorn, & Wagner to represent the treasurer and equalization board in the case, while Grant Edwards must find his own representation as he is being sued as a separate entity and as the assessor.

One commissioner told 7News the law firm will come at no cost to the county, as it’s being funded by the Association of County Commissioners Organization.

