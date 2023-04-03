Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cache Public Schools files lawsuit against assessor, others for over valuation error

The school district says a $3.3 million tax revenue error was made by the Comanche County...
The school district says a $3.3 million tax revenue error was made by the Comanche County Assessor, treasurer and equalization board.
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - We have new updates on Cache Public School budget issues

You might remember the school district was millions of dollars in the red after a reported error in their tax valuation.

PREVIOUS STORY | Cache schools lose millions over county mistake

Now, they have filed a negligence lawsuit and on Monday Comanche County commissioners approved hiring an outside law firm to represent the county’s treasurer and equalization board, but not the assessor’s office who made the error.

The school district says a $3.3 million tax revenue error was made by the Comanche County Assessor, treasurer and equalization board.

Cache voters passed a $35 million bond package to expand the middle school and create new parking, but once construction began, that’s when the school district says they heard back from the county about the assessment.

The commissioners office has chosen Collins, Zorn, & Wagner to represent the treasurer and equalization board in the case, while Grant Edwards must find his own representation as he is being sued as a separate entity and as the assessor.

One commissioner told 7News the law firm will come at no cost to the county, as it’s being funded by the Association of County Commissioners Organization.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police responded to a disturbance with "shots" fired call
Police investigate shooting in West Lawton
They say time moves fast when you’re having fun and this is definitely true for one Lawton...
Couple celebrates 65 years of marriage
The Wichita Mountain Open dart tournament is hosting competitors from all over, this weekend.
Local teenager competes in adult dart competition
A man from Clinton will be serving 24 years in federal prison for bank robbery and other...
Crash in Snyder leads to Clinton man being sentenced to 24 years for robbing bank
The Regional will feature teams from Lawton High, Eisenhower, Altus, and the Lawton Academy of...
Lawton Public Schools hosts Regional Chess Championship

Latest News

The FISTA Development Trust Authority Chair says their next step is reaching out to potential...
FISTA meets to work towards hiring new Executive Director
According to a press release from Animal Investigation and Response (AIR), police were called...
Olney (TX) police seize 26 dogs living in ‘deplorable’ conditions
Extreme fire danger continues into Tuesday | 4/3PM
SNAPThe state is one of five selected by the USDA to be part of a test program in the coming...
Pilot program for SNAP users to pay with mobile devices coming to Oklahoma