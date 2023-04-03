Couple celebrates 65 years of marriage

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - They say time moves fast when you’re having fun and this is definitely true for one Lawton couple.

“Sometimes we just look at each other and say I can’t believe it’s been 65 years,” said Luwanna.

Not all couples get the joy of spending a lifetime next to the one they love but this couple just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Luwanna and Earnest Campbell are high school sweethearts who got married on March 30th, 1958, and have been together ever since.

The couple met in Ohio and after joining the military ended up staying in Lawton where they built their dream home.

They both say teamwork and their love for their family are what kept them together all these years.

“Just laugh a lot and work together and normally his interest is my interest and mine is his but our biggest interest is family,” she said.

Luwanna and Earnest had 5 kids together and the family continues growing with 15 grandkids and 15 great-grandkids.

They hope they left a positive impact on their children and hope their kids always remember all the love they gave them.

“My granddaughters always tell me, Grandma I learned how to love and be a good mom from you, so I guess that just means everything to me,” she said.

Luwanna said one of the many things she loves about their relationship is how well they complement each other.

“He keeps me leveled, I’m a worrier and I get excited and he keeps me calm and says don’t worry about this we’ll take of it, we’ll make it happen, don’t worry,” said Luwanna.

“She has, I guess all the qualities that I was looking for,” said Earnest, “he just didn’t know it,” she said.

The couple said they have been blessed with the love of an amazing family and friends,

