Crash in Snyder leads to Clinton man being sentenced to 24 years for robbing bank

A man from Clinton will be serving 24 years in federal prison for bank robbery and other...
A man from Clinton will be serving 24 years in federal prison for bank robbery and other charges after being arrested in Snyder in 2021.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man from Clinton will be serving 24 years in federal prison for bank robbery and other charges after being arrested in Snyder in 2021.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s office in Oklahoma City, Ronald Deyoung Allen, 44, was convicted of a Hammon, OK bank robbery after being arrested following a crash in Snyder.

Officials say Allen dressed as a woman in July of 2020 before walking in to the Hammon bank and robbing it. During the robbery, he dropped a Kleenex-like tissue which was collected by the FBI and sent for DNA testing.

In February 2021, Allen was arrested after a crash in Snyder for being a felon in possession of a gun. After the arrest, FBI officials collected his DNA and compared it to the tissue found at the bank robbery, which came back as a match.

On March 29, Allen was sentenced to serve 188 months on the bank robbery, and 100 months on the possession of a gun following a felony conviction. Those sentences are set to run consecutively, along with a separate bank robbery conviction from Oklahoma County in 2021.

