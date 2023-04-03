Extreme fire danger continues into Tuesday | 4/3PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good afternoon! Today has been warm and dry which is why fire danger is still a concern all across Texoma (with the expectation of far southeast counties). A Red Flag Warning in place until 10 tonight. This warning means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring and any fires that develop could and will spread rapidly. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s for many locations.

Temperatures will drop off into the upper 60s by late evening. Overnight skies will be mostly clear with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15mph. A light jacket will suffice walking out the door tomorrow morning with temperatures only falling the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow is going to be another warm and dry day! Fire danger conditions will be critical so most of the viewing area will be under a Red Flag Warning or a Fire Weather Watch. Again, any fires that develop could and will spread rapidly so outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Highs will soar into the upper 80s to low 90s again. Some locations will come very close to breaking records. Look for a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with breezy south winds at 20 to 30mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 50s. I expect most to stay dry but a few isolated showers are possible for far eastern counties (mainly ones along highway-81).

A cold front moves in late Tuesday night and the warm weather will come to an end. High temperatures by Wednesday afternoon will fall into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. North winds at 10 to 20mph.

Cloud cover returns for Thursday and Friday but both days will stay dry. We’ll see high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and east winds at 10 to 15mph. Morning temperatures both days will be near 40 degrees. Despite the cooler weather, fire danger remains elevated Wednesday through Friday.

By the weekend temperatures will gradually warm. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s for Saturday. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s Sunday.

There could be scattered showers on Saturday but the confidence in this possibility is very low while the uncertainty remains high.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.