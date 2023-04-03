Feral swine removal operations to affect refuge on Monday, Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Personnel from the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will be conducting aerial feral swine control operations on April 3 and 4 which will cause portions of the refuge to be closed in the morning time.

Closed areas will include areas around Mount Scott on Monday, April 3 and areas west of the Visitor’s Center to Refuge Headquarters on Tuesday, April 4.

Refuge staff intend to have these areas re-opened to the public by 12:00 p.m.

Control activities will continue in other areas of the refuge, which will not require any public use closures.

According to officials, feral swine are exotic and a nuisance species that compete with Oklahoma’s native wildlife for food causing significant disturbance to native habitat. Oklahoma is home to an estimated 600,000 to 1.5 million feral swine.

