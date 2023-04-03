FISTA meets to work towards hiring new Executive Director

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FISTA Development Trust Authority met for a special meeting early Monday morning.

During the two hour special meeting, the board discussed potential candidates for their executive director position.

The FISTA Development Trust Authority Chair says their next step is reaching out to potential candidates.

“We are narrowing it down to one applicant, candidate E,” Clarence Fortney said. “The board has directed us to enter into discussion about what options or opportunities we have to maybe engage this person as our new executive director.”

Fortney said with applications actively being looked at, he can’t determine when they’ll have the position officially filled.

