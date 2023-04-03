Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Four Stars Toyota recognized for excellence

Four Stars receives recognition
Four Stars receives recognition(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Four Stars Toyota in Altus has been named a 2023 Dealer of the Year by DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform.

The dealership was also awarded as on of the 2023 Consumer Satisfaction Award winners.

Four Stars Toyota Owner Kelly Strausser said, “It is humbling to think that our valued clients voted Four Stars number one in customer service and experience out of the hundreds of Toyota dealers in the state of Oklahoma. We are truly grateful.”

The Dealer of the Year Award recognizes auto dealerships across the U.S. and Canada that consistently exceed consumer expectations across all dimensions of the dealership experience, including speed, transparency, trade-in and financing experiences, and more.

Consumer Satisfaction Awards recognize the top 10% of auto dealerships delivering exceptional customer service as rated by online reviews.

