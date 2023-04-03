Expert Connections
Friends of Lawton Public Library book sale comes to an end

The money raised will go towards library events that happen throughout the year.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Sunday was the final day of the annual book sale hosted by the Friends of the Lawton Public Library.

The sale ended late Sunday afternoon.

Shoppers had four days to browse through hundreds of books and other items like CD’s, DVD’s, puzzles and more.

The event raised money that will go towards library programs and activities that happen throughout the year.

Community Engagement Librarian Tanya Organ said the event is a win for everyone involved.

“It provides an opportunity for people to come restock their books,” Organ said. “It helps the library out, because it provides us funding for programs and things like that. Then, organizations on the last day can come, whether it’s teachers, librarians, non-profit organizations can come and get a free bag or box of books to take back with them.”

Organ said though this year’s sale is over, anyone can always bring their old books to the library to be included in next year’s sale.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

