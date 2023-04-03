Olney (TX) police seize 26 dogs living in ‘deplorable’ conditions

OLNEY, Texas (KSWO) - Police in Olney, Texas seized 26 dogs from a home in late March, now the owners are facing animal cruelty charges.

According to a press release from Animal Investigation and Response (AIR), police were called to the home on March 24 for a welfare check and found the dogs living in their own feces and urine, barricaded in rooms inside the residence.

The dogs were transported to the Humane Society of Young County, but the number of dogs doubled their animal count and exceeded shelter capacity.

Officials contacted AIR, which work in the Dallas-area, and an emergency response team came to the facility to help.

“The swift action from the Olney Police Department saved the lives of these dogs!” says Monica Ailey, President of AIR. “We give major props to OPD and Olney Animal Control for understanding that time was critical for some of the worst dogs in this case. Some of these dogs were very close to death as they had been living this way for an extended time, but now, they are receiving the care they need.”

According to a report by the Olney Enterprise, animal control officers initiated the investigation after being contacted about the home possibly having more than the allowed four dogs. The news outlets said investigators could smell urine and feces from outside the home and saw the animals when looking through windows.

“If you do nothing at all and we find that there was starvation or the animal is in bad condition, then it’s too late … it’s considered cruelty and we will charge you,” Olney Police Chief Dan Birbeck told the Enterprise.

The AIR Team is preparing the dogs for a transport out of state to a partner organization, Wayside Waifs in Kansas City, MO. There they will continue their care and treatment.

The dogs head out for their next step to their new lives on Tuesday!

