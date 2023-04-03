Outdoor temperatures become toasty today and tomorrow with persisting fire danger | 4/3 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Most of Southwest Oklahoma and portions of North Texas are waking up to some foggy conditions, leading to reduced visibility when heading out the door. This is only expected to persist for the next couple of hours, clearing out by the time we reach the mid-morning hours. A very warm afternoon is ahead with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s, around 15-20° warmer than average for this time of year. This will be due in part to a combination of really dry air, winds out of the south at 10-15 mph, and sunny skies. As a result, elevated & near critical fire weather conditions will be present across Texoma.

An evening much more suitable for late spring and early summer is expected as temperatures will still be in the 70s in the hours after sunset with clear skies. Some clouds might develop early tomorrow morning as low temperatures once again will be well-above average to start out the day on Tuesday in the 50s and 60s.

As a dryline pushes east, more dry air will fill-in across Texoma, setting us up to see fire weather conditions develop once again. This time, critical-to-extreme fire dangers are going to be the story as winds will be out of the west at 20-30 mph, gusts as high as 35-45 mph. Red Flag Warnings and Wind Advisories will be in effect across much of the viewing area. Temperatures once again will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, with some even approaching record-high numbers. In far eastern counties (closest to I-35) where the dryline will set up, a couple showers and storms can’t be entirely ruled out.

A cold front will sweep through around midnight on Wednesday, sending temperatures careening down below-average by that afternoon. Right now I have us getting into the upper 60s and low 70s on Wednesday, but model trends (based on current projections of the movement and timing of the cold front) are showing cooler trends, with highs potentially only topping out in the low/mid 60s. Sunny skies with few clouds as elevated fire weather conditions will stick around even after the cool-down.

A gradual warm-upper will occur heading into the end of the week, with mid 60s on Thursday, upper 60s on Friday, and low 70s on Saturday. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies will also slowly build back in during that timeframe. A slight chance for isolated rain is possible on Saturday.

