Pilot program for SNAP users to pay with mobile devices coming to Oklahoma

By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma residents may soon be able to use contactless payment options for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) purchases.

The state is one of five selected by the USDA to be part of a test program in the coming years.

Once implemented, users will be able to pay for their groceries by tapping or scanning their mobile devices at checkout.

“Oklahoma is excited to be a pilot state in the effort to create a quicker, more efficient and secure way of providing SNAP benefits to our state’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Tom Pennington, Oklahoma Human Services financial administrator. “This effort not only reduces the risk of fraud by protecting customer’s accounts through multi-level authentication, it also reduces the stigma associated with SNAP benefits and promotes dignity for our customers while they are trying to put food on the table for their families. We are proud to dedicate the resources and staff required for this pilot to continually modernize our programs and find ways to better serve our customers.”

Oklahoma retailers and SNAP customers may voluntarily participate in the pilot, or they may continue to use EBT card payments, if preferred.

