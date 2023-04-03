Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Portion lanes of Highway 81 in Duncan being closed for maintenance

Road work along Highway 81 will be continuing this week and a portion will be limited to one...
Road work along Highway 81 will be continuing this week and a portion will be limited to one lane.(MGN)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Road work along Highway 81 will be continuing this week and a portion will be limited to one lane.

The City of Duncan will be closing the left lane of the northbound and southbound sides of Highway 81 between Elder Ave and Timbercreek Dr for median maintenance from Monday, April 3 through Thursday, April 6.

Officials urged drivers to continue to use caution in this area and to observe warning signs.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police responded to a disturbance with "shots" fired call
Police investigate shooting in West Lawton
They say time moves fast when you’re having fun and this is definitely true for one Lawton...
Couple celebrates 65 years of marriage
The Wichita Mountain Open dart tournament is hosting competitors from all over, this weekend.
Local teenager competes in adult dart competition
The Regional will feature teams from Lawton High, Eisenhower, Altus, and the Lawton Academy of...
Lawton Public Schools hosts Regional Chess Championship
Possibility for scattered showers and thunderstorms
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today

Latest News

Arvest Bank kicks off 13th annual Million Meals campaign for 2023.
Million meals campaign kicks off across four states
A man from Clinton will be serving 24 years in federal prison for bank robbery and other...
Crash in Snyder leads to Clinton man being sentenced to 24 years for robbing bank
Outdoor temperatures become toasty today and tomorrow with persisting fire danger | 4/3 AM
Outdoor temperatures become toasty today and tomorrow with persisting fire danger | 4/3 AM
The money raised will go towards library events that happen throughout the year.
Friends of Lawton Public Library book sale comes to an end