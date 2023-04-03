Portion lanes of Highway 81 in Duncan being closed for maintenance

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Road work along Highway 81 will be continuing this week and a portion will be limited to one lane.

The City of Duncan will be closing the left lane of the northbound and southbound sides of Highway 81 between Elder Ave and Timbercreek Dr for median maintenance from Monday, April 3 through Thursday, April 6.

Officials urged drivers to continue to use caution in this area and to observe warning signs.

