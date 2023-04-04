A cold front moves in tonight cooling things off for the next several days | 4/4PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today has been another warm day! Temperatures so far this afternoon have warmed into the 80s and 90s for most locations. Wind gusts will remain in the 20s and 30s all evening long with higher wind gusts expected out west. A cold front will move into our area by midnight tonight. This frontal passage will be dry so no precipitation is expected. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will vary- mid 30s north with low 50s south! Skies all night will be mostly clear.

Wednesday (and really the next several days) will be much cooler thanks to the cold airmass overhead! Highs will only warm into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Cloud cover will start to build later in the day (after 6PM). North winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Thursday will be very similar to Wednesdays weather. Look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. East winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Friday will also see a mix of sun and clouds with generally dry conditions. With that said, a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out for counties south of the Red River. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. East winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. Thankfully, fire danger concerns will remain in the elevated category from Wednesday through Friday before dropping into the low category by the weekend.

Temperatures will gradually start to increase over the weekend with a return of southerly winds. For Saturday, look for highs in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Sunday will be sunny with highs soaring into the low 80s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

The warming trend continues into next week with highs Monday and Tuesday in the low to mid 80s, respectively. Both days will also see mostly sunny skies and breezy south winds with gusts into the mid to upper 20s.

As of right now, Friday appears to be the only chance for rain in the 7-day forecast.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

