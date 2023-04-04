Expert Connections
Family suffers loss after house fire(KAUZ)
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls family lost almost everything in a house fire on the morning of April 2.

The fire sparked while they were attending church services, and the Barron family was in disbelief when they saw their home after the fire.

“My thoughts automatically were that I was glad that we were not here, that was the first thing,” Jessica Barron said. “It started in her room, she could have been in the bathroom fixing her hair, and all of a sudden she comes out and sees that fire. It started right by her door, how would have she got out.”

The fire department said the fire was accidental, it is believed to have sparked from a lit candle or an electrical heater.

The family said they didn’t have insurance on the house so that means they have to fix an estimated $25,000 worth of damage.

“Everything is actually destroyed in there,” Barron said. “Especially in her room, she doesn’t have anything. Her clothes, what she had on her back, that is the only thing she had of clothing. Right now we are living with my aunt. The community, our friends have stepped up. She received bags of clothes yesterday and shoes because she is a shoe fanatic.”

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help the Barrons get back on their feet after the fire, which can be found here.

You can also donate at First Bank along Kell Blvd.

