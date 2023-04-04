Expert Connections
Kochendorfer Brewing Company to host Hoppy Easter Egg Hunt

Kochendorfer Brewing Company will host their Hoppy Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8.
By Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Are you excited about easter? One company in Duncan is, and to celebrate, they’re hosting a hoppy easter egg hunt with all sorts of different activities.

7News spoke with Brittany Luckowski, the Manager/Event Coordinator for Kochendorfer Brewing Company, about their planned activities and why it’s important for the company to be involved with the community.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the Kochendorfer Brewing Company, they’ll host their Hoppy Easter Egg Hunt, where treats for both adults and children will be provided. The event is for all ages, with a section specifically for children three and under so they can hunt for eggs peacefully.

Luckowski said the company prepped around 500 eggs last year, but this year they have an amount closer to 1,100 for the kiddos to hunt.

In addition to the kid’s egg hunt at 3 p.m., they’ll also have an area to take spring pictures and participate in some fun crafts. Plus, two food trucks will be on location during the event. San Juan Street Tacos will be there from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sugar Daddy Shaved Ice from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, you can visit Kochendorfer Brewing Company’s Facebook page here.

