Pet of The Week

Lawton City Council holds special meeting; discusses vacated seat, city manager opening

By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council met for several hours Tuesday in a special meeting.

During the meeting, council decided to hold an election on September 12 to fill Ward 6′s seat after councilman Sean Fortenbaugh stepped down due to health reasons.

Council will have someone filling the seat until then.

From now until April 21, those living in Ward 6 can apply to fill the seat until the election.

Council will review the applications on April 25.

They also discussed whether or not they’re going to open the city’s pool and wading pools this year.

Council ultimately decided to open the main pool and the 35th division wading pool.

They also asked staff to make a plan for the future of the wading pool and make a resolution to get rid of the fee for the municipal pool.

Council ended the meeting by going into executive session to discuss candidates who have submitted applications for the City Manager position.

They took no action.

