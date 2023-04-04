Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Lawton High dominates CU Interscholastic Contest

In the 42 different categories, Lawton High school occupied the first and second spots in...
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Seven different southwest Oklahoma high schools recently met at Cameron University to connect and participate in their 41st Interscholastic Contest.

In total, more than 200 students showed up at the academic meet to compete in events in more than 40 different categories.

They ranged from biology, literature, sociology and world history.

In the 42 different categories, Lawton High school occupied the first and second spots in almost every single category

