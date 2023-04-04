Expert Connections
LPD Retiree expresses frustration with old station demolition

Mark McFarland is a retired Lieutenant for the Lawton Police, and has fond memories of the building.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials announced that they will demolish the old police station soon..

But this demo could leave a lot at stake for one group of people.

“Like the old police cars, it’s like the old police uniforms that we used to wear,” Mark McFarland said. “Officers doing silly stuff back in the day, just old stuff. Up to now, up to this date. It’s stuff... it’s stuff that you can never get back.”

McFarland is a retired lieutenant for Lawton Police, and has fond memories of the building.

He said he and other retirees only want photos of the inside of the building to preserve its memory, but haven’t been allowed inside.

“We just want to go in there and take some pictures of where we used to work,” he said.

McFarland added that the process of trying to get access to the building began in November when he reached out to the city manager for help. He says after a few weeks, he was denied without an concrete reason.

“Nobody officially has ever said why,” McFarland shared. “Then somebody said, ‘well there might be some mold in there in the basement,’.”

Once the building is turned to rubble, there will be no getting their memories back, even if they’re the only ones being affected.

“It’s no big deal to them, or shouldn’t be, but it is a big deal to us and all our guys.”

City of Lawton officials said the building is restricted for safety reasons. More details will be released in a meeting scheduled for a later date.

