Muggy morning gives way for dry afternoon featuring extreme fire danger | 4/4 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Depending on where you are in Texoma this morning, you are either waking up to very humid or very dry outdoor conditions, but regardless, it feels warm outside. The abundant moisture some are seeing this morning will push out to the east as a dryline will park itself near HW-81 by noontime, allowing for the very dry air some are seeing out west to funnel in across most of our viewing area. This combined with winds out of the southwest at 20-30 mph (and gusts up to 40 mph) will lead to critical & extreme fire weather dangers across much of Texoma.

In fact, nearly all of North Texas and all of Southwest Oklahoma is under a Red Flag Warning this afternoon and evening. Any fires that develop could and will spread rapidly so outdoor burning is strongly discouraged to prevent possible dangerous grass & wild-fires. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s, with some within record-high territory. For those along and east of the dryline in our far eastern viewing area, and brief shower and/or storm can’t be ruled out.

Winds will gradually die down this evening (at least compared to this afternoon) out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Temperatures in the hours even after sunset will still be in the 70s as skies begin to gradually clear.

A cold front will sweep through early tomorrow morning, keeping a cap on temperatures on Wednesday as we will only top out in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny skies with winds out of the north at 10-20 mph. Even behind the front, elevated fire weather conditions will be in effect for some parts of Texoma tomorrow and through the end of the workweek.

Cloud coverage will slowly build back in heading into the weekend, with partly cloudy skies on Thursday and mostly cloudy skies on Friday. The temperature climb will be gradual too, with mid/upper 60s and possible some low 70s on those two days. A light chance for rain is possible on Friday and potentially early in the day on Saturday.

A fairly relaxing day on Saturday with highs in the low 70s for most and partly cloudy skies. A warm-up ahead of a building upper-level ridge out west is expected for the start of early next week as temperatures jump into the low 80s on Sunday and Monday with mostly sunny skies.

