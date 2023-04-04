Expert Connections
Parks Jones Realtors: Sellers getting 99% of asking price

Park Jones Realtors says on average, sellers typically receive nearly 99-percent of their...
Park Jones Realtors says on average, sellers typically receive nearly 99-percent of their asking price -- but are paying more concessions this year than last.
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Park Jones Realtors is releasing their weekly report on the housing market here in Lawton.

They say there are 262 homes currently listed for sale in the Lawton Board of Realtors, with an average asking price of over $254,000.

That’s a big difference from the 12 month average, of over $177,000 with an average sold price of $175,000.

The properties currently listed have been on the market for an average of 81 days, while over the past year, they’ve sat on the market for around 33 days. Half of the listed properties sold in 13 days or less.

Park Jones Realtors says on average, sellers typically receive nearly 99-percent of their asking price -- but are paying more concessions this year than last.

