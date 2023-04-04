Seniors can take advantage of Lawton program to help utility costs

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk and Destany Fuller
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re a senior citizen or medically disabled living in Lawton, did you know you could get a discount on your utility bill?

It’s a program that’s been running since 1995 and those who qualify could see at least a $40 discount on their bill.

To be eligible, you have to make under $36,650, while also being 65 years or older or medically disabled.

City officials say there are only over 1,000 people taking advantage of the program out of their 30,000 utility accounts.

“One of the biggest reasons that it’s important to me is that we have a lot of elderly and disabled people that may not know about this program,” Lawton Finance Director Joe Don Dunham said. “This is just one way the city can help those people meet their monthly obligations.”

Enrollment is open throughout the year, and you must re-apply annually.

To apply, you have to go in-person to the Water Department, located inside City Hall on Southwest 9th street.

You’ll need to bring your picture ID and income verification. If you have a disability, bring documentation of your impairment by a recognized agency like the Social Security Administration or the VA.

