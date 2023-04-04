Expert Connections
UPDATE: Police say Sunday shooting was fatal

The Lawton Police Department now says a shooting on Sunday on NW 44th Street was fatal.
The Lawton Police Department now says a shooting on Sunday on NW 44th Street was fatal.(Lawton Police Department)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department now says a shooting on Sunday on NW 44th Street was fatal.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed the shooting, which happened at 120 NW 44th Street at 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, left its victim, Shakirr Cogdell, dead.

According to a release, police said after being called to the scene for a disturbance with shots being fired, they found Cogdell inside his apartment with a gunshot wound. Officers reportedly administered first aid, but Cogdell died of his injuries.

There has not been a suspect named in the shooting and police are asking for the public who may have information or witnessed anything, to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO.

