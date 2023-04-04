You can now nominate and vote for Lawton’s most beautiful lawn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton officials are asking for the public’s help in choosing the city’s most beautiful yards.

The Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority has a new website to promote the “beautification of Lawton.” Through the website, beautifullawton.com, you will be able to submit Yard of the Month nominations and vote on your favorites.

LETA Board Members have always chose who won Yard of the Month, but the new website allows you to vote on your favorite and help decide who wins the commemorative yard sign and $100 gift card to Bedrock Nursery.

Nominations for Yard of the Month are open now through April 15. You will have from April 16 through May 1 to vote for your favorite yard.

Polls will close on May 1 and a winner will be announced in the weeks after.

Nominations can be made at any time, but any that come in after the 15th of the month will be featured on the following month’s poll.

For more information, contact Caitlin Gatlin at caitlin.gatlin@lawtonok.gov.

