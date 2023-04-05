Altus City Council moves forward on city projects

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday evening the Altus City Council met to move forward on a number of projects for the city.

The Council gave the green light to Thompson’s Pool, a local company, to handle extensive additions to the Altus City pool.

The additions will include new features like a splash pad and a lazy river.

In addition, the council approved working with Red Sky Constructors for a major park and plaza project for downtown Altus.

That project aims to create a fun outdoor space for residents to enjoy and hold events in.

Altus Mayor Robert Garrison said the approvals are a part of the city’s ongoing expansion efforts.

“Altus is a city that is growing and doing things,” he said. “A lot of that is attributed to our city manager and his staff getting grants, and a lot of the things that get these projects going - the citizens of Altus passed that MAPS project that helps fund these projects we have going on. Everywhere you look in Altus, there’s something going on.”

The council also approved awarding a contact to Pippin Brothers of Lawton to replace the HVAC equipment at the city Library.

