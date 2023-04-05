Expert Connections
Ambulance crash mid-transportation sends three to the hospital

Ambulance wreck along 38th street and Elm Ave.
Ambulance wreck along 38th street and Elm Ave.(WIBW)
By Cade Taylor and Haley Wilson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash involving an ambulance sent three people to the hospital, according to the Lawton Police Department.

It happened on 38th Street near Elm Ave in Lawton around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

Lawton Police Department’s PIO says the ambulance was transporting a patient, but they didn’t have their lights and sirens on when the crash happened. He says the ambulance hit a car as the car was pulling out of a private driveway.

We’re working on learning if the person in the back of the ambulance is included in the three people needing to be taken to the hospital following the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

