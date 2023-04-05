Ambulance crash mid-transportation sends three to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash involving an ambulance sent three people to the hospital, according to the Lawton Police Department.

It happened on 38th Street near Elm Ave in Lawton around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

Lawton Police Department’s PIO says the ambulance was transporting a patient, but they didn’t have their lights and sirens on when the crash happened. He says the ambulance hit a car as the car was pulling out of a private driveway.

We’re working on learning if the person in the back of the ambulance is included in the three people needing to be taken to the hospital following the crash.

