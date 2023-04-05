Cool airmass overhead with gradual warm-up through the end of the week | 4/5 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Now that the cold front has moved through, we are once again waking up to cool morning temperatures (despite most bottoming out around-average). The cool airmass overhead will persist throughout the day, keeping us from exceeding the low/mid 60s this afternoon, around 10 degrees below-average for this time of year. Skies will be mostly clear with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Partly cloudy skies will build back in this evening with some slightly lighter winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph overnight. The increasing clouds may make it a little tough to clearly see tonight’s full moon. Low temperatures tomorrow morning will get down to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Partly cloudy skies will be around for most of Thursday with dissipation of some clouds by the end of the day tomorrow. High temperatures will only get slightly warmer compared to this afternoon in the mid 60s with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

A mix of sun & clouds will stick around for the final day of the workweek as once again, only a slight increase in daytime highs compared to the day prior as Friday is expected to only top out in the upper 60s. Winds will shift more out of the east at 10-15 mph. For North Texas, a few isolated showers and possibly a storm or two can’t be ruled out, but places north of the Red River will most likely stay dry.

Between now and the end of the week, fire danger will still be present but will not be much higher than a elevated risk and is only expected to affect western portions of Texoma.

This weekend will continue to feature partly cloudy skies as we should get back into the low 70s for most on Saturday. Winds shift back out of the south entirely by Sunday, warming us up into the upper 70s and low 80s for the final day of the weekend. Weather conditions look to remain fairly quiet thanks to an expansive surface high-pressure over the Southern Plains and zonal upper-level flow.

A building ridge out west will continue our warming trend heading into the start of the next work-week, with low/mid 80s in store for Monday and Tuesday along with very sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.